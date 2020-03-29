To control Coronavirus: Pakistan Army ‘ensuring enforcement measures’

The Pakistan Army personnel are ensuring enforcement measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country after being summoned by the civil administration under Article 245, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

“Pakistan army troops deployed across the country in aid of civil power under article 245,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Army troops are assisting Federal and Provincial administrations in ensuring enforcement measures for containment of COVID-19 with focus on Public Saftey,” it said.

The ISPR maintained that all points of entry were being monitored efficiently, along with other law enforcement agencies (LEAs)

“Contact tracking, tracing to identify and isolate suspected individuals being done to ensure containment of COVID-19 spread,” the statement read.

The ISPR in the press release mentioned that nearly 182 quarantine facilities had been set up across the country.

According to the ISPR, army troops have been assisting civil administration in various parts of AJ&K, including Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Barnala, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Kel and Rawalakot.

In Balochistan, troops have been deployed in 9 districts in far-flung areas, including Awaran, Dukki, Chaghi, Lasbela, Kalat, Naushki, Khuzdar, Sibbi and Gawadar. Chaman Border has been closed for all types of movement except for vehicles carrying food items.

Army troops, doctors and paramedics have been assisting civil administration in managing Taftan quarantine facility. An additional container-based quarantine facility for 600 individuals is being established at Taftan.

Tent-based quarantine facility with 805 tents with other necessary facilities as per best practices is also being established at Chaman. Army field medical battalion with specialist doctors and paramedics has been deployed at Chaman for management of quarantine facility.

As far as Gilgit-Baltistan is concerned, army troops have deployed in all 10 districts, especially the far-flung areas to assist civil administration for enforcement measures, screening and testing measures taken by GB government.

Pakistan army helicopters flew special sorties through Khunjrab pass for transporting and distribution of medical equipment received from China including 5 ventilators, 2000 testing kits, 2000 medical suits, 2000 N95 masks and 0.2 million face masks on 27th March.