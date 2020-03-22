To Combat Coronavirus: Balochistan seeks deployment of armed forces

The government of Balochistan has written a letter to the federal government seeking deployment of military troops amid rising number of the novel coronavirus cases in the province, on Sunday.

The provincial government has sent a letter to the Ministry of Interior for deployment of the armed forces.

The letter seeks assistance of the military under Article 245 of the constitution to control the emergency situation caused by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

The province has sought the military’s help to the civil administration in the serious health emergency.

According to the latest statistics released by the government, 103 cases of novel coronavirus were reported from Balochistan.

According to earlier reports, Sindh government has decided to impose a province-wide lockdown over rising tally of coronavirus cases in the province.

According to sources privy to details, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took the military leadership into confidence over the decision to lockdown the province.

“The announcement in this regard will be made on Sunday,” they said.

