TI report doesn’t imply corruption increase in Pakistan in the year 2019

Amid the opposition’s severe criticism of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the wake of Transparency International’s report on Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2019, the global anti-corruption watchdog on Sunday clarified the report doesn’t imply that corruption increased in Pakistan in the year 2019.

The report had ranked Pakistan 117 out of 180 countries on the CPI 2019 as the country slipped three spots from the previous year’s place.

Head of the watchdog’s Pakistan chapter Sohail Muzaffar said the CPI 2019 doesn’t say corruption increased in Pakistan in 2019.

He said the report is based mainly on data collected in the previous PML-N term from 2017 onwards. Muzaffar said at least eight sources were utilised for compiling the report, adding Pakistan’s falling one point below the 2018 score doesn’t point to increase or decrease in corruption in the year 2019.

Politicos and media misinterpreted the report as some politicians and TV channels went ahead to tarnish the country’s image, he said, lauding the incumbent government’s steps to cleanse the Augean stables.

Sohail Muzaffar lauding the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) efforts to combat white-collar crime.