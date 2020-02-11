At least three soldiers and two civilians were killed on Tuesday morning when a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside a military academy in the Afghan capital.
The attack took place at the entrance gate of the government-run Marshal Fahim National Defence University in the west of the capital.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes after nearly three months of relative calm in the capital.
Three soldiers, two civilians killed in Afghan suicide attack
