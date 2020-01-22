Three killed, 16 injured in Faisalabad accident

Three people were killed and 16 others were left injured after a bus bound for Faisalabad overturned near river Ravi.

The incident took place near Shahana bridge at Ravi river. The bus was travelling from Sahiwal to Faisalabad when it over turned after crashing into a tractor, rescue personnel said.

According to rescue officials, three women and four children were wounded in the accident.

The injured were shifted to Sahiwal’s DHQ Teaching Hospital, where the doctors said that three of the injured were in critical condition.