Three-day anti-polio drive begins in KPK

A three-day anti-polio campaign begins in fifteen districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) from today on Monday.

The districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Buner, Torghar, Malakand, Swat, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Khyber and Bajaur.

More than four million children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.