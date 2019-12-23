The court has adjourned the hearing on a second request to remove the name of Maryam Nawaz from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The court has adjourned the hearing till December 26 on a second request to remove the name of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi of the Lahore High Court submitted the petition today.

The federal government, the Interior Ministry, the Chairman NAB and the DG NAB, among others, have been party to the petition filed in the court.

Vice President Non-League has requested the court to go abroad for six weeks. Maryam Nawaz has taken a stand in the petition saying that without notice the name is included in the Exit Control List, which is a violation of fundamental rights.

He has taken a stand in the petition filed in the court that the memorandum of inclusion of his name in the ECL should be annulled as unconstitutional.