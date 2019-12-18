Terrorists Martyr Two Policemen Deployed To Safeguard Polio Team in Lower-Dir

Unidentified terrorists have shot dead two policemen deployed to safeguard polio team for continuing the anti-polio drive in Lower-Dir.

As per the local sources the incident has occurred in the limits of Lal Qila at Markahye bridge wherein the armed terrorists sprayed bullets on two policemen who were posted to protect the polio teams while both the personnel martyred at the spot.

The sources said that policemen who embraced martyrdom included Farman and Mukram were posted at Lal Qila police station.