Tariq Bashir Cheema resigns from federal cabinet

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Tariq Bashir Cheema Monday has resigned from the federal cabinet.

Following the settlement between the PML-Q and the PTI, Tariq Bashir Cheema resigned as federal minister for Housing.

“I have tendered my resignation from the cabinet,” Tariq Bashir Cheema was quoted as saying.

Earlier, in a major development, Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar presented his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The news was confirmed by State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in a tweet.

Farukh Habib sharing a picture of the PML-Q delegation meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan from his Twitter handle, said that the matters with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid have been settled and they have announced to support PM Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence motion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab CM following the resignation of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

