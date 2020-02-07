Supreme Court: Demolish all illegal constructions in Karachi’s Delhi, PNT

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday ordered to demolish all illegal constructions in Karachi’s Delhi, Punjab colony and PNT.

A three members bench of the Supreme court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case at Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court.

The court during the hearing ordered to demolish all illegal constructions in Delhi colony, Punjab colony, PNT and all illegal buildings situated at Karachi’s Gizri road. “Who is allowing construction at a land allotted to federal government officials for quarters”? the CJP inquired.

At which the officials of Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) informed CJP Gulzar Ahmed that they took action against illegal constructions in the above-mentioned areas.

Attorney General should tell how these buildings have been constructed and who allowed them to construct 9-storey buildings. All these illegal buildings have to be demolished, said CJP while addressing attorney general.

The attorney general told CJP that some of the builders have taken stay order from the court. “It is not possible for us to demolish illegal constructions as the matter is already in court, ” Advocate General Sindh argued in the court.

At which, the CJP asked him to take immediate and strict action against illegal buildings and construct parks at the land of demolished buildings.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court directed the Sindh government and Railways to remove all encroachments, including all multi-storeyed buildings that come in the way of Karachi Circular Railways, and ordered to revive the KCR.

