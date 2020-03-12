Some wonderful benefits of Strawberries

Fresh summer strawberries are one of the most popular, refreshing, and nutritious fruits available.

The sweet, slightly tart berries have powerful antioxidant content and do not rapidly boost a person’s blood sugar, making them an ideal choice for those who have diabetes, and a safe, delicious addition to any diet.

Fruits and vegetables of all types, including strawberries, offer many health benefits. The World Health Organization (WHO) suggests that consuming 400 grams (g) of fruit and vegetables a day can reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

In this article, we look at the health benefits of strawberries, their nutritional information, and ways to include them in the diet.

Benefits

Strawberries provide a range of potential benefits and can support the body’s defences against a variety of diseases. There are more than 600 varieties of strawberry.

1. Preventing heart diseaseStrawberries might have a preventive effect against heart disease due to their high polyphenol content. Polyphenols are plant compounds that are good for the body.

A 2019 report advises that the anthocyanin in strawberries has links to a lower risk of a type of heart attack known as myocardial infarction.

The flavonoid quercetin, which is also present in strawberries, is a natural anti-inflammatory that appears to reduce the risk of atherosclerosis.

The fiber and potassium content in strawberries also support heart health.

In one 2011 study, participants who consumed 4,069 milligrams (mg) of potassium per day had a lower risk of death from ischemic heart disease when compared to those who consumed about 1,000 mg of potassium per day.

2. Preventing strokeA meta-analysis included studies that had assessed the antioxidants quercetin, kaempferol, and anthocyanin.

This meta-analysis looked at the link between those antioxidants that were present in strawberries and stroke risk. It found that they moderately reduced the risk of stroke after the study authors took into account cardiovascular risk factors.

However, the authors advise caution over taking the study results too literally, as they looked at the overall impact of flavonoids rather than the participants’ direct response to doses.

Here, learn more about stroke.

3. CancerThe powerful antioxidants in strawberries may work against free radicals, according to a 2016 review. The review suggests that this factor could inhibit tumor growth and decrease inflammation in the body.

While no fruit acts as a direct treatment for cancer, strawberries, and similar fruits might help reduce the risk of some people developing the disease.

Find out about the different types of cancer here.

4. Blood pressureDue to their high potassium content, strawberries might provide benefits for people who have a raised risk of high blood pressure by helping to offset the effects of sodium in the body.

Low potassium intake is just as important a risk factor for high blood pressure as high sodium intake.

According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), fewer than 2% of American adults meet the daily 4,700-mg recommendation for potassium.

Strawberries are a sweet, filling way to help people consume more potassium in their diet.

5. ConstipationEating foods such as strawberries, grapes, watermelon, and cantaloupe that are high in water content and fiber can help hydrate the body and maintain regular bowel movements.

Fiber is essential for minimizing constipation and adding bulk to the stool.

6. DiabetesStrawberries are a healthful fruit choice for people with diabetes. The substantial fiber content of the berries also helps to regulate blood sugar and keep it stable by avoiding extreme highs and lows.

Fiber can improve satiety, helping people feel fuller for longer after eating. This can reduce urges to snack between meals, which will support glucose management and reduce the risk of blood sugar spikes.