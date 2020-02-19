Some Natural Remedies for Glowing Skin

People with black skin can be prone to dark spots, which may appear on the face or other parts of the body. These areas of hyperpigmentation occur as the result of sun exposure or, more commonly, develop on a previously inflamed area of the skin.

Dark spots may occur on black skin when the skin overproduces melanin. Melanin is the substance that gives skin its color.

Factors that can trigger excess melanin production include sun exposure and hormonal changes, such as those that occur during pregnancy.

Dark spots can also occur as a result of inflammation or trauma to the skin, such as from:

acne

bug bites

burns

cuts

psoriasis and other skin conditions

a reaction to skin care products

Even everyday skin care practices can contribute to the development of dark spots. Using harsh scrubs, waxing, and shaving can all cause minor skin trauma that leads to skin changes.

Natural remedies

Some people claim that natural remedies can effectively reduce dark spots on black skin. The most popular remedies include:

aloe vera gel

green tea

lemon juice

soy milk

tea tree oil

turmeric

However, there is no scientific evidence that these natural treatments lighten areas of hyperpigmentation. Some of them may even cause other skin problems. For example, lemon juice can dry out and irritate the skin.

Overall, however, these natural products are unlikely to cause harm if people use them sparingly.

Skin-lightening products

Several products are available over the counter to treat an uneven skin tone. For the best results, a person should choose a skin lightener that contains one of the following:

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant. When it comes to skin care, research suggests that it can protect against sun damage, increase collagen levels, and reduce the formation of melanin to stop hyperpigmentation.

However, it is unclear how effective it can be due to the poor ability of current preparations to penetrate the skin.

Vitamin C serums are available in pharmacies and online.