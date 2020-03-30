Some healthy foods that improve immune system strong

Some healthy foods that boost and improve the immune system strong.

Reach for ElderberriesModern Day Folk Medicine

Elderberrry is a shrub that has been used medicinally for centuries. Sambucus nigra, or black elderberry bush, is the version most commonly used to make syrup and lozenges. Extracts of elderberry have antiviral, anticancer, and anti-inflammatory properties. Elderberry is also high in flavonoids. People take elderberry syrup as a remedy for colds, flus, and bacterial sinus infections.

The plant medicine works by reducing swelling in mucus membranes. Some studies suggest elderberry extract reduces the duration of the flu. If it works for flu infections, it may help your immune system against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

Elderberry Interactions

Elderberry benefits are numerous, however, the remedy may interact with certain prescription medications. Always check with your doctor or pharmacist prior to adding any new remedy to your regimen. Elderberry may interact with the following medications.

Diurectics: Elderberry is a diuretic so taking it with a prescription diuretic will increase the effects.

Laxatives: Elderberry has laxative effects, so it should not be taking with other laxative mediations.

Steroids: Elderberry stimulates the immune system so it should not be taken with steroids and other medications designed to suppress the immune

system. People who are on immunosuppressive drugs after having undergone organ transplantation should not take elderberry.

Chemotherapy: Elderberry may interfere with chemotherapy and should not be taken with it.

Diabetes medications: Elderberry lowers blood sugar so it should not be taken with medications that treat diabetes.

Theophylline: Elderberry may reduce blood levels of this medication prescribed to treat asthma and respiratory conditions.

Have More MushroomsImmune System Boosters

Wondering how to boost your immune system? Eat more button mushrooms. Mushrooms are high in selenium and B vitamins like riboflavin and niacin. These minerals and vitamins are necessary for the immune system to work in tip top form. Mushrooms are also high in polysaccharides, sugar-like molecules that boost immune function.

Acai Berry BenefitsAntioxidant-Rich Berry

Acai berry is a black-purple fruit that is derived from the acai palm tree in Brazil, Trinidad, and certain parts of South America. The fruit is high in anthocyanins. These flavonoid molecules are very potent antioxidants. They combat oxidative stress in the body by mopping up free radicals. Antioxidants are credited with boosting immunity and lowering inflammation in the body. There’s never been a better time to enjoy an acai bowl!

Immune-Boosting Fruit

Acai berry is such a potent antioxidant and stimulator of the immune system, researchers are studying it as a potential treatment for all kinds of conditions. Areas of study include acai use in people with

increasing prostate specific antigen (PSA);cardiovascular disease and metabolic syndrome;lower rectum cancer;constipation, andOther potential for studies could include other conditions (for example, yeast infections, Flu, COVID-19).

Watermelon

Watermelon is an immune-boosting fruit. One 2-cup serving of watermelon has 270 mg of potassium, 30% of the daily value of vitamin A, and 25% of the value of vitamin C.

Calories in watermelon aren’t much at all. One 2-cup serving of watermelon has just 80 calories. Watermelon also provides vitamin B6 and glutathione. The body needs these vitamins, nutrients, and compounds like glutathione for proper immune function.