Soleimani’s Daughter warns of ‘dark day’ for US

The daughter of Martyr Qassem Soleimani has addressed the U.S. president, saying, “Mr. Trump, the gambler! Families of American soldiers must spend their days waiting for their deaths and corpses.”

“Trump, the gambler! Your vicious plots to divide Iran and Iraq have created a historic bond between the two nations,” said Zainab Soleimani during the mourning ceremony of his father on Monday.

She described Trump as a symbol of ignorance.

She further said, “My father was the greatest man in the strategy of calculating the power and behavior of the enemy.”

“Qassem Soleimani’s name now shakes Zionism, Takfiris, and hegemons,” she noted.

“The United States should know that Ashura is the source for Mujahideen and liberation power and terrifies the enemies of Islam and humanity,” she concluded.