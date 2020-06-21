Solar Eclipse: Don’t look at the sun with the naked eye

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has appealed to the public not to look at the sun with the naked eye during the solar eclipse.

The science minister, in a statement, has described Sunday’s [June 21] eclipse “dangerous for the human eye” as it could permanently destroy the vision of the human eye while looking at the sun with the naked eye.

He advised people to take precautionary measures during the solar eclipse.

In a Tweet, he said that the second solar eclipse of the ongoing year will occur on December 14, which would not be visible in Pakistan.

اس سال چھ گرہن ہونے ہیں، چار چاند گرہن اور دو سورج گرہن۔اس سال کا دوسرا گرہن 14 دسمبر کو ہو گا لیکن وہ پاکستان میں نہیں دیکھا جا سکے گا۔ آج مکمل سورج گرہن سکھر اور اس کے گردو نواح میں ہے باقی علاقوں میں جزوی گرہن ہے

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 21, 2020

The annular solar eclipse, popularly known as the ‘ring of fire’ has begun in Pakistan and other parts of the world.

Annular eclipses occur when the Moon — passing between Earth and the Sun — is not quite close enough to our planet to completely obscure sunlight, leaving a thin ring of the solar disc visible.