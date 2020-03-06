SNGPL decides to provide significant relief to domestic consumers

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has decided to provide a significant relief to the domestic consumers.

According to an SNGPL spokesperson, in the light of the Lahore High Court decision (LHC), domestic consumers would be given interim relief of about 3.7 billion rupees.The interim relief would be adjusted in bills from March 2020 to June 2020.

The decision would benefit 38 million domestic gas users.

Read more: Pakistan the ‘least expensive’ country to live in the world: Report

Remember, Inflation has risen in Pakistan, as the country was ranked the least expensive country in the world to live in, revealed a report.

As per the CEOWorld Magazine latest report, Pakistan was ranked the most affordable country on the globe out of 132 countries. Even war-torn countries such as Afghanistan and Syria were placed above Pakistan on the index.

