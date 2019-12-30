Skardu continues to remain coldest place in country with minus 21°C

Pakistan facing severe cold weather across the country and as low as minus 21°Celsius temperature recorded in Skardu,News reported on Monday.

Gilgit Baltistan remained under the shadow of blood curdling weather with Gupis -11°Celsius, Astore and Bagrote -10°C, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report.

Dense fog prevailing in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours. Cold and dry weather reported elsewhere in the country while very cold in upper areas.