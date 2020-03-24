Six benefits of Kashmiri Green Tea, Improves Skin Health

Starting the day with a hot cup of tea is a daily ritual for most of us. It refreshes you, energises you and prepares you to face the day ahead.

However, it has been known since ages that teas are much more than just a wakeup call. They are a wonderful remedy for various health issues like when you are suffering from cold or an upset stomach, or even when fighting stress or morning sickness.

Kahwa tea is one such beverage which is an amazing combination of delicious taste, aroma and a bundle of health benefits. It has been known to be a part of Kashmir’s cuisine since ages. Due to the presence of saffron, it serves as a warming drink and helps to withstand the cold winters.

Kahwa is an exotic mix of Kashmiri green tea leaves, whole spices, nuts and saffron, which was traditionally prepared in a brass kettle known as samovar. The samovar has a central cavity where hot coal is placed while the surrounding space is reserved for boiling the water and other ingredients for the tea.

There are different types of kahwa tea depending on the combinations of ingredients used, and each one has its own distinct flavour and aroma.

An ideal Kashmiri Kahwa contains saffron, cinnamon, cardamom and cloves along with one or two dried fruits such as cherries, apples, raisins, pine nuts, pistachios, walnuts, almonds, cashew nuts, dried apricots or dates.

Benefits of Kahwa Tea

Kahwa tea is known for its numerous health benefits. Some of them are listed below

1. Improves Digestion

Kahwa tea helps to cleanse the digestive system and improves metabolism. It is also known to ease digestive problems such as constipation. It works best during winters. Not only this, it also helps cleanse your tummy well. A cupful of kahwa tea first thing in the morning can help kick start your digestion properly.

2. Burns Fat

In Kashmiri households, it is served after meals since it not only aids in digestion but also helps to wash away fat, thus making it an ideal addition to a weight watcher’s diet. It also helps to prevent the deposition of cholesterol in blood vessels and thus reduces the risk of heart diseases.

3. Builds Immunity

The saffron present in Kahwa tea is an excellent source of vitamin B12, which helps to recharge the body’s defense system. The many antioxidants present in the tea can help keep your body free from any infection or ailment, especially during winters.

4. Stress Buster

Being rich in antioxidants, kahwa tea helps to make you feel relaxed and reduces anxiety levels. It also helps to counteract against the negative effects of stress induced toxins in the body. Few sips of kahwa tea can release all the stress and anxiety that is caused by professional or personal fronts.

5. Remedy for Cold

It serves as a perfect home remedy for cold, sore throat and chest congestion. It also helps to get rid of the phlegm that develops during cold. The warm beverage helps cure congestion in the chest, further curing cold and cough. So, if you have a severe cold, look no further, because kahwa tea is perfect solution to your problem.6. Improves Skin Health

The presence of antioxidants helps to moisturise the skin and reduce the occurrence of acne. The crushed almonds added to the tea also work well to cleanse the skin and bring about a natural glow. A cup of warm kahwa tea can ensure a healthy and glowing skin, especially during winters. In winters, you can experience a dull and dry skin that looks pale.