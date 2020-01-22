Sindh’s first polio case of 2020 reported

The first polio case of Sindh in 2020 has on Wednesday been reported in Tando Allahyar.

According to details, the experts have verified that seven-month-old Komal Ayaz is diagnosed with poliomyelitis. Polio cases from other provinces were also reported after the new year began.

It is pertinent here to mention that 126 patients have been tested positive for polio virus as the federal and provincial governments have failed to take effective measures to control the disease.