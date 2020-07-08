Sindh reported 1,736 new cases of the novel (Covid-19)

Sindh reported 1,736 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and 22 associated deaths, taking the total number of infections in the province to 99,362 and fatalities to 1637.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation said that as many as 9,318 samples were tested for the presence of the highly contagious disease over the previous 24 hours.

A total of 233,540 tests have been conducted in the province so far.

The chief minister said that 41,352 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Sindh, including 39,199 quarantined at homes, 352 at isolation centres and 1,801 at hospitals.

655 of the patients under treatment at hospitals are in critical condition and 75 of them are on ventilators, he said, adding 1,697 more Covid-19 patients recuperated, taking the number of recovered patients to 56,373.

Total 1763 new cases detected in the province in the past 24 hours, 764 were detected in Karachi. In District South of Karachi 317 cases were reported, 179 in District East,110 cases in District Central, 58 in Korangi district, 64 in Malir and 35 cases reported in District West of the city.