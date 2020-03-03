Sindh govt wants FIA to take action against persons spreading disinformation about coronavirus

The Sindh government said on Tuesday that it wanted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against people spreading disinformation about the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Murtaza Wahab requested the cybercrime wing of the FIA to take action against those spreading lies about the coronavirus infection.

“A lot of fake news has been circulating in the social media about the corona virus, #SindhGovt is requesting Federal Govt to direct FIA Cyber Crime Cell to immediately take action against people who are creating this disinformation. We all need to act responsibly. Thank you,” he tweeted.

— SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 3, 2020

A few hours earlier, Wahab refuted reports that schools in Sindh will remain closed till April 1, 2020.

“The rumour that schools in Sindh are going to be closed till 1st April is incorrect and false. I would request media to be careful circulating this news,” he had tweeted.

The Sindh government has been scrambling to cope with the novel coronavirus ever since two cases were reported from Karachi. Both patients diagnosed with the virus had reportedly returned to the city from Iran where the pandemic has claimed 77 lives so far.

Prevention measures against the coronavirus epidemic came up today in a meeting chaired by the chief minister. CM Murad was informed that so far 2,301 people, who recently returned from Iran, have been traced.

The cabinet was told that nine isolation wards with 118 beds capacity have been established as a precautionary measure to treat coronavirus patients.

The provincial government has directed all schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres to remain closed till March 13 in its bid to contain the virus. The Sindh government has formed a taskforce t deal with the virus which has so far not claimed any lives in Pakistan