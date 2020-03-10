Sindh Govt: There is no change in schedule of PSL 5 Karachi matches

The Sindh government once again ruled out moving Pakistan Super League season five games out of Karachi amid fears of the coronavirus.

The Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that PSL 5 matches scheduled in Karachi will continue as planned. He said that the provincial government was taking all necessary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in Sindh province.

“There is no change in the schedule of PSL 5 Karachi matches. The situation is under control,” he said in a statement.

The govt had earlier advised that people who recently came from Iran, China and feeling sick should avoid visiting National Stadium Karachi.

Meanwhile, it was decided to install screening machines at entrance gates of National Stadium, while medical teams will be performing duties along with police officials at all 12 entrance and exit gates of the stadium.

