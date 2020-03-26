Sindh Govt decides to purchase machines to enhance laboratories’ testing capacity

Sindh government has decided to purchase necessary equipment and machines to enhance the laboratories’ testing capacity in the province.

The decision was taken at the meeting of Task Force on Coronavirus in Karachi, with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh needed 5,000 more ventilators to deal with a health emergency, but in the first phase, he was approving the purchase of 290 ventilators, 3.2 million Personal Protective Equipment, 100 Rapid Kit Antigen Test Machines, 100,000 testing kits, 50 RT Lamp Testing Machines, 10,000 RT Lamp Kits and 29 portable X-ray machines.

The meeting was informed that so far 3718 corona tests have been conducted in the province, out of which 3304 were declared negative and 413 as positive while 485 results are pending.