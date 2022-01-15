Sindh Govt decides to continue educational activities in province

Sindh Government on Saturday have decided to not close educational institutions across the province amid an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.

According to details, Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting of task force at CM House today and discussed the ongoing situation of COVID-19 in the metropolis.

During the session, the participants decided to make facemasks compulsory in public place and allowed entry of only vaccinated people in the markets. The food should be served in boxes on wedding events, they directed.

Representatives of the COVID-19 body, the Sindh Health Department, and health experts attended the meeting.

The development came after coronavirus positivity rate in provincial capital of Sindh escalated to record level of 35.30 percent as country faces fifth wave of the deadly virus fueled by omicron variant.

2846 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the port city in the last 24 hours. So far, 430 people have tested positive for the omicron in the city.

Meanwhile, positivity rate in Muzaffarabad was 11.9%, Rawalpindi 9.9%, Lahore 8.5%, Peshawar 5.4% and Hyderabad 5.1%.