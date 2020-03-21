Sindh confirms 15 more coronavirus cases, tally rises to 267

Sindh reported 15 more new coronavirus cases taking the provincial tally to 267.

According to the Sindh Health Department, the new cases were reported in pilgrims from Taftan in Sukkur.

The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan now stands at 510.

On Friday, Pakistan recorded its third death coronavirus, the first in Sindh.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed the death of a 77-year-old COVID-19 patient in the province, taking the total number of virus deaths in Pakistan to three.

The minister said the patient was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension when he contracted the virus. She added that the patient did not have any travel or contact history.

Earlier this week, two patients from KP who tested positive for the coronavirus had died, officials said. The patient from Sindh who passed away on Friday was the first death from local transmission of the virus.

