Showbiz stars shower love and blessings on newlywed couple Ahad Raza and Sajal Ali

TV actors Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali on Saturday tied the knot at a ceremony held in UAE.

Hours after ther marriage, Ahad shared a picture with his new wife with a caption that read “Hello, Mrs. Mir”.

Sajal also shared the same picture with the caption: “Hello, Mr.Mir”.

But the internet was already flooded with pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony was attended by the couple’s families, relatives and close friends.

In the comment sections of the couple’s Instagram accounts, showibz stars sent blessings to Ahad and Sajal and wished them a happy life.

Zara Noor Abbas, Mira Sethi, Aiman Khan, Iqra Aziz, Hajra Yamin, Zeba Bakhtiar, Momal Ayesha Jehanzeb, Sana Javed, Sadaf Kanwal and many other people from the showbiz dropped congratulatory comments on the couple’s timeline.