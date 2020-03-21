Shehbaz Sharif departs for Pakistan

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on Sunday morning after remaining in the United Kingdom for over four months, his party announced on Saturday.

Shehbaz, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, decided to return to the country “in view of the situation of the spread of coronavirus”, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement.

The PML-N president had left for London in November last year along with PML-N supremo and his older brother Nawaz Sharif, who was allowed to travel abroad by the government and courts to seek medical treatment.

Aurangzeb said although Nawaz was scheduled to undergo surgery next week, Shehbaz “decided that his presence among the [Pakistani] people was more important”.

She said the PML-N president is returning to “play his role in saving the nation from coronavirus” in the country and other efforts.

According to the party, Shehbaz will arrive in Islamabad early on Sunday morning on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight.

پاکستان سمیت دنیا بھر میں کورونا وائرس نے اس وقت تباہی مچارکھی ہے.اللہ تعالیٰ کے حضور دعا گو ہوں کہ پاکستان کے ہرشہری کو اپنے حفظ و امان میں رکھے.قائد نوازشریف صاحب کی ہدایت پہ اپنا فرض اولین نبھانے کیلیے پاکستان واپسی کا فیصلہ کیا ہے.اللہ ہم سب کا حامی و ناصر ہو.@CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/2NHL19fpGI

— PML(N) (@pmln_org) March 21, 2020

