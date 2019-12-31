Shahid Afridi confesses he once smashed his TV out of anger

A throwback video of former Pakistani skipper Shahid Khan Afridi is making rounds on social media, where the cricketer is confessing about smashing his TV out of anger.

In the video, when Boom Boom was asked about his short-tempered nature, he said, “Once I had smashed a TV set out of anger.”

Giving details about the incident, Afridi said once he saw his daughter trying to imitate ‘arti’ after watching an Indian drama. “This act of my daughter angered me and I smashed the TV,” he said.

Afridi said, “I asked my wife to watch Indian drama unaccompanied and not with the daughters.”