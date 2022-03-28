Shahbaz Sharif tables no-confidence motion in NA against PM Imran Khan

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday tabled the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the lower house.

During the session, Deputy NA Speaker Qasim Suri asked the members of the Parliament, who are in favour of the motion, to stand up to that their numbers could be counted. As per the Constitution, 20% of the MNAs present in the assembly must show support for the motion.

Following the counting of the members who stood up in favour of the motion, the deputy speaker approved a discussion on the no-confidence motion, adding that it will take place on Thursday, March 31, at 4 pm.

Shortly before the session, the NA speaker met Opposition leaders, where Qaiser assured them that the session would be adjourned after the no-confidence motion is tabled.

Government’s numbers in NA:

PTI — 155MQM-P — 7PML-Q — 5BAP — 5GDA — 3Independent — 2AML — 1JWP — 1Total: 179

Opposition’s numbers in NA:

PML-N — 84PPP — 56MMA — 15BNP-M — 4Independent — 2ANP — 1Total: 162

The last NA session was wrapped up almost immediately after it started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, who was in the chair, instead of deliberation on the no-confidence motion against the premier, had called the session off.

“This House is of the view that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr Imran Khan, has lost the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly of Pakistan, therefore, he should cease to hold office,” the resolution bearing signatures of 152 opposition members said.

Rule 37(4) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly says the leave to move the resolution shall be asked for after Question-Hour, if any, and before any other business entered in the order of the day.

Rule 37(5) says that the Speaker may, after considering the state of business, shall allow a day or two for discussion on the motion. As per Article 95 of the Constitution and Assembly’s rules, a resolution of no-confidence against the Prime Minister shall not be voted before the expiry of three days and not later than seven days from the day, it was moved.

Sources had said that Qaiser is expected to allow voting on the resolution on April 4 after the resolution is moved.

The combined Opposition had requisitioned the National Assembly along with a notice of no-confidence resolution submitted in the National Assembly Secretariat on March 08.

The proceedings on the first day on Friday (March 25) were adjourned after Fateha for PTI’s deceased MNA Khayal Zaman.