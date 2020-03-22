Shahbaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after four months

President of Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz Shahbaz Sharif has said that he is returning to Pakistan on instructions of his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to be with the people of Pakistan at the time of coronavirus crisis.

Former Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif announced on Saturday that he had taken the decision due to the deteriorating situation of the coronavirus in Pakistan.

A Sharif family source said that Nawaz Sharif will undergo a cardiac intervention surgery next week and Shahbaz Sharif wanted to be with him during the procedure but Nawaz Sharif directed him to be in Pakistan and use his expertise of dealing with the dengue and help deal with the corona crisis.

Shahbaz Sharif said: “I am returning to Pakistan on the direction of my leader Nawaz Sharif. I believe my services are needed in Pakistan at this time of crisis. Nawaz Sharif has asked me to help victims of the coronavirus and be among the masses during their time of need.

” The former Punjab chief minister was in London since 20th of November 2019. Shahbaz brought his brother Nawaz to London last year for medical treatment, after the former prime minister was allowed to fly abroad.

The PML-N president said that he was in London for his brother Nawaz’ medical treatment. However, Nawaz told him to return to Pakistan as that should be his priority. “I have decided to return to the country after Nawaz gave me permission to do so,” he said. “I am leaving for Pakistan today.”

He further said that as Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly, it was his obligatory for him to return to Pakistan as soon as he could.

