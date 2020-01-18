Seychelles Military leadership, Pak Navy officials agree on promotion of maritime cooperation

Two ships of Pakistan Navy ‘Aslat’ and ‘Moawin’ visited port Victoria of Seychelles in the last leg of their visits to Africa.

According to the spokesperson of Pak Navy, the mission commander of the ships held meetings with the military leadership of Seychelles and discussed matters related to mutual interest including promotion of maritime cooperation.

The host authorities appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime security.

The mission commander and commanding officers of Pakistani ships also visited a facility established for welfare of poor children in Victoria and distributed gifts amongst them.

Pakistan Navy’s spokesperson said the visit is part of efforts to promote bilateral cooperation and promote Pakistan’s positive image.