Days after a six-storey three -floor dilapidated building collapsed in Soomra Gali, Ranchore Line, Karachi, another building collapsed in Sukkur’s Hussaini Road area, reported.
As per details, several people are trapped under the building, while rescue teams have reached the site to rescue people.
Several injured as three-storey building collapses in Sukkur
