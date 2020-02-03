Senate Rejects the bill to increase salaries of lawmakers

Majority senators including those from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday rejected a bill seeking to increase salaries of lawmakers.

PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed, PPP’s Sherry Rehman and PML-N’s Raja Zafar-ul-Haq rejected the bill. However, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Barrister Saif voiced his support for the bill.

Earlier, the PTI and PPP maintained that they would oppose the bill in the parliament. Javed said that senators from his party will oppose the bill as Prime Minister Imran Khan had instructed them to not spend extravagantly from the national kitty.