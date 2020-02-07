Sehat Tahaffuz helpline “1166” launched

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza launched the “Sehat Tahaffuz” helpline ‘1166’ at a ceremony in Islamabad to provide health-related information services to the people.

According to details, through the helpline, people will be able to obtain immediate assistance to their queries and concerns related to Polio and routine immunization services.

The helpline will also provide information and address queries of parents and caregivers related to the vaccine. The helpline will be operational from eight in the morning to twelve midnight daily.

Pakistan remains one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where poliovirus continues to circulate actively.

There is a strong national and international commitment to eradicate polio. It is a collective responsibility to ensure all children are protected, and vaccination is the only and best protection against the poliovirus.