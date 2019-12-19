The second cricket Test of two match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka begins at National Stadium Karachi today.
Earlier, the first cricket Test between the two teams ended in a draw in Rawalpindi.
Meanwhile, Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Umer Ahmed Bukhari visited the stadium and reviewed the security arrangements.
Second Test: Pakistan win the toss and elect to bat first
The second cricket Test of two match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka begins at National Stadium Karachi today.