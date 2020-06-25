Second COVID-19 testing of 18 players, 11 officials of national team completed

Second COVID-19 testing of 18 players and 11 officials of the national team for the tour of England has been completed.

Players, officials who were tested negative underwent the tests again. However, players who were tested positive will give tests tomorrow.

According to sources, Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani and his wife are likely to be tested on June 27. Today’s test reports will come on June 27 as the team will depart for England on June 28 via a chartered plane.

It must be noted that players including Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Shadab Khan have tested positive for COVID-19. Malang Ali, the team’s masseur, also tested positive for the widely-spread virus.