SC’s Karachi Registry to hear several important cases today

A three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, will hear several important cases at the Karachi Registry of the apex court today pertaining to the removal of encroachments, unauthorised multi-storey construction in different parts of Karachi and illegal conversion of amenity lands in the city.

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the advocate general of Sindh, the deputy attorney general, the chief secretary, the secretaries of defence, establishment division, interior ministry, railways, planning division and provincial transport department, the Karachi commissioner and mayor, cantonment boards, land-owning agencies and others to appear and submit their responses in compliances with the court directives.

The Supreme Court has form time to time issued observations with regard to non-compliance with its orders in cases of illegal constructions, misuses of state land, and encroachments on public roads and footpaths.