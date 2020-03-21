SC moved to impose health emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) was on Saturday approached for imposing health emergency in the country amid increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

The residents of Islamabad filed a plea in the court for imposing health emergency along with imposing a curfew to restrict movement of masses.

“Only those going out for emergency should be allowed to travel,” the plea said further seeking court directives for the government to conduct 10,000 tests on daily basis.

It further called for provision of sanitizers and masks to masses besides ensuring adequate facilities at all quarantines centres established in the country.

The plea before the apex court also sought release of prisoners jailed over petty crimes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh on Saturday jumped to 297 as Sukkur reported 15 new cases. The country’s tally after the latest figures has jumped up to 534 cases.

According to the Sindh Health Department, the new cases were reported in pilgrims from Taftan being quarantined in Sukkur.

So far 559 pilgrims from Taftan have been tested out of which 166 cases were reported positive and 242 were tested negative.

Three of the patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus. Two of the patients were discharged from Karachi and one from Hyderabad.

Yesterday, Pakistan had reported its third coronavirus death as 77-year-old patient passed away in Karachi, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had confirmed.

