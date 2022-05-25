SC allows PTI to hold sit-in at Islamabad’s H-9, restrains govt from arresting Imran Khan

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the PTI to hold its Azadi March protest in the H-9 area of Islamabad and restrained the government from arresting party chairman Imran Khan.

The court instructed the authorities to not make “unnecessary use of force” and not raid the homes and offices of or arrest other PTI leaders and workers. It also ordered the immediate release of detained lawyers as well as those arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance 1960. Furthermore, it ordered that the automobiles confiscated within the last 48 hours be returned to their owners.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi, issued the orders after hearing the petition filed by Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) President Mohammad Shoaib Shaheen a day earlier, seeking the removal of blockades in the capital ahead of the PTI’s march.

“While playing the role of the arbitrator, we pass the order that no raids should be conducted on the homes of PTI workers,” the Supreme Court said. “The lawyers on whom there are not serious charges should also be immediately released.”

The SC bench, in its order, said it hoped that the top PTI leadership would also tell the party supporters to not take the law in their hands.

The SC issued the orders after the PTI assured that its workers would not cause damage to public and private properties. While the court allowed the protest to continue on Srinagar Highway, it also said that “the flow of traffic must not be affected, the citizens must not be bothered, and the protestors should remain peaceful.”

Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf opposed the court’s decision to allow the PTI to hold its protest in the designated area. “[Their] request to hold the protest in G-9 area has already been rejected.”

The attorney general said the “PTI workers will be [numbered] in hundreds of thousands,” adding that “[the site] where the JUI-F held its rally had the capacity of only 15,000.”

At this, PTI counsel Awan quipped: “I am grateful [to you] for acknowledging that the number will be in hundreds of thousands.”

Meanwhile, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Amer Ali Ahmed assured the court that its orders will be followed whatever they may be.

The attorney general informed the court that an eight-member committee comprising four members each from the PTI and the government has been formed.

Awan, Faisal Chaudhry, Amir Kiyani and Ali Nawaz will be representing the PTI on the committee, whereas the government has nominated Yousuf Raza Gilani, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq and Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The apex court ordered for the committee to hold a meeting at 10pm tonight as it adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Thursday).

Attorney general told to seek instructions from PM over PTI’s demands

Earlier, the Supreme Court asked Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf to seek directions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the PTI’s demands regarding its Azadi March.

PTI lawyer Babar Awan appeared on the rostrum when the hearing resumed after a short break around 3pm. He told the court that the party had asked for permission to stage the march on May 23.

Awan called on the court to issue directives to the government. He demanded that the blockades placed on roads be lifted and the arrested PTI workers be released immediately. He assured the court that the party would adhere to its directives.

Justice Ahsan remarked that there was a lack of communication and trust between the government and the PTI.

Awan told the court that Imran had formed a four-member committee for talks with the administration, comprising him, Faisal Chaudhry, Amir Kiyani and Ali Awan. He asked the court to allow the PTI to stage a protest at Srinagar Highway.

“We want to protest where the JUI-F staged a sit-in twice in the past,” he said, assuring the court that it would be peaceful and not affect routine life. He also urged the court to intervene against the tear gas shelling by the authorities on the protesters.

The apex court directed the attorney general to seek directions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the PTI’s demands. The AG should inform the court after an hour after seeking instructions from the PM, the court said.

Justice Ahsan said that the PTI’s demands were clear and expressed hope that parties would reach a decision within an hour.

The attorney general said the PM would soon nominate a team for talks with the PTI. “The prime minister wants political matters to be settled outside of court,” he said.

Pre-empting protests through raids is ‘illegal’: Justice Ahsan

Once the hearing resumed, Justice Ahsan asked Awan how long the PTI planned to protest. The PTI counsel excused himself from answering the query, saying: “This is a political decision. Let it be decided on a political forum.”

Awan reiterated that his party’s demand was to have immediate elections as he refused to engage with the attorney general on that topic.

Justice Ahsan remarked that pre-empting protests by way of raids and arrests was an “illegal act” but also said that “the PTI won’t be allowed to close the Motorway or Faizabad [interchange].”

He said the court would issue a formal order regarding shelling and baton charge.

Meanwhile, Justice Naqvi said that “the FIRs filed under the MPO won’t fly.” At this, Justice Ahsan said that an order will also be issued about the MPO.

The Supreme Court bench expressed its displeasure at action taken by the Punjab police. “Is the police mandated to smash cars and set fires?”

The additional advocate general Punjab appeared to justify police action by telling the court that “weapons were found from a home in Lahore.”

“Weapons are kept in every house these days,” justice Naqvi said. “What is this weapons story being told [to the court] since this morning. Just stop with this weapons story now.

Justice Ahsan said that Lahore has been turned into a “battlefield”, adding that “what’s happening there is unfortunate.”

Islamabad chief commissioner told to provide alternate site

Earlier today, the apex court directed the Islamabad chief commissioner to provide an alternate site to the PTI to hold its Azadi March by 2:30pm and create a traffic plan for protesters so they could reach it.

“Let them protest and then go home,” Justice Ahsan said. “We expect the government to remove barricades.” The court directed the interior secretary and police to review their policies on road closures.

Justice Ahsan said the court would also seek assurances from the PTI that the protest would be peaceful, property would not be damaged and there would be no torture or violence.

Earlier today, the court directed the interior secretary, Islamabad’s chief commissioner, deputy commissioner, inspector general of police and advocate general to appear in the court at 12pm.

The apex court issued notices to provincial governments as well.

When the hearing resumed after 12pm, Justice Ahsan said the officials, along with the attorney general, should find a solution.

He also directed PTI’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry to “sit at the negotiating table” with the administration officials and gave him time till 2:30pm to get instructions from the party leadership in this regard.

The court also directed authorities to provide complete protection to PTI leaders for the negotiations.

“If the PTI fears arrests, it should provide us with a list. We will protect those who fear arrests,” Justice Ahsan said.

He added said political parties had their own interests but they were secondary to the country and the people.