Saudi foreign minister arriving in Islamabad today

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud is arriving in Islamabad today to discuss the bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

During his visit, the Saudi Foreign Minister will call on the Prime Minister Imran Khan and hold meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a deep-rooted and longstanding fraternal relationship.

The two countries are committed to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Frequent high-level visits are a key feature of the relationship and serve to further deepen and broaden mutual collaboration.