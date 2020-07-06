SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza tests positive for coronavirus

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza revealed on Monday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

“I have tested positive for COVID-19,” he tweeted, adding that he has isolated himself at home on medics’ advice and taking all precautions.

“Please keep me in your kind prayers. Colleagues, keep up the good work! You are making a big difference & I am proud of you,” Dr Zafar Mirza said, lauding health workers’ role in the country’s fight against the coronavirus.

Last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The foreign minister in a Twitter post said that he underwent the test after feeling a slight fever this afternoon. FM Qureshi maintained that he quarantined himself at his home after his test reports for the virus came out positive.

