Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir’s wedding invitation reveals

British Deputy High Commission in Karachi Mike Nithavrianakis has been invited by most admired celebrity couple Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir on their wedding.

The British diplomat took to Twitter sharing photos with Sajal and Ahad saying, “Wonderful meeting @lamsajalali and @ahadrazamir to receive an invitation to their wedding.”

Wonderful meeting @lamsajalali and @ahadrazamir to receive an invitation to their wedding. They’ve been ‘married’ on screen several times. Now for the real deal. Best wishes to them both. pic.twitter.com/Ed968j09Ys

— Mike Nithavrianakis (@MikeNith1) February 28, 2020

He further said, “They’ve been ‘married’ on screen several times. Now for the real deal.”Mike Nithavrianakis also extended best wishes to the celebrity couple.

The Alif actor and Ahad Raza Mir are reportedly getting married to each other soon and the wedding festivities of the star-studded nuptials have already begun.

However, Sajal and Ahad have not officially announced the exact date of their wedding.