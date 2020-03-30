Saeed Ghani recovers from coronavirus a week after testing positive

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has recovered from the novel coronavirus a week after he tested positive, according to a video he shared on his Twitter account.

“Today, my coronavirus test report came out negative,” he said on Twitter. “I’m thankful to all of you who in the past 10 days prayed for me and boosted my morale.”

الحمدللّٰہ آج میرے کورونا وائرس کے ہونے والے ٹیسٹ کی رپورٹ نیگیٹو آئی ہے۔ میں آپ تمام خیر خواہوں کا شکرگذار ہوں جنہوں نے گذشتہ دس روز میں میرے لئے دعائیں کیں اور میری حوصلہ افزائی کی ۔ انشااللہ میری کوشش ہوگی کہ آئندہ بھی اپنی ذمہ داریاں بہتر طور پر انجام دے سکوں۔ pic.twitter.com/kie4nzD7x3

— Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) March 30, 2020

“I’ll continue fulfilling my responsibilities in the future,” he added.

Ghani had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23, he had said in a video message, adding that had isolated himself despite not feeling any symptoms associated with the virus and feeling healthy.