RWP Test: Bangladesh team has lost both of their openers

Bangladesh team has lost both of their openers in quick successions. Both the new ball bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Abbas picked the wicket of debutant Saif Hasan and Tamim Iqbal respectively.

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan have gone with the same playing XI that last played against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Skipper Pakistan Azhar Ali is confident to bowl out the Bangladesh team in the first innings whereas Captain Bangladesh Mominul Haque believes his side has the capability to score big.

Pakistani Team:

Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (capt), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Bangladeshi Team:

Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (capt), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wk), Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain