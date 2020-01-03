Russia slams US ‘adventurist’ move in Soleimani’s assassination

Russia says the United States assassination of the top Iranian commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, was an “adventurist step” which will further increase tension in the Middle East.

Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), was killed during US airstrikes in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the move “was an adventurist step that will increase tensions throughout the region.”

“Soleimani served the cause of protecting Iran’s national interests with devotion. We express our sincere condolences to the Iranian people,” said the ministry.

The world becomes ‘more dangerous’

France also reacted to the assassination of the Iranian commander, saying his killing has made the world “more dangerous.”

France’s Europe minister, Amelie de Montchalin, said on Friday, “We have woken up to a more dangerous world.”

“In such operations, when we can see an escalation is underway, but what we want above all is stability and de-escalation,” Montchalin added.

According to her, President Emmanuel Macron would soon consult with “players in the region.”

“All of France’s efforts… in all parts of the world aim to ensure that we are creating the conditions for peace or at least stability,” she added.

‘China appeals restraint’

Meanwhile, China called on “the relevant sides, especially the United States, to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalating tensions.”

“China has always opposed the use of force in international relations,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang.

The leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, urged Britain to “stand up to the belligerent actions and rhetoric coming from the United States.”

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab called on all parties to de-escalate, but accused the Iranian Quds Force led by Gen. Soleimani of posing “aggressive threat”.

“Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests,” he said in an emailed statement.

The commander’s assassination affected world markets; the price of oil surged more than four percent and European stocks fell at the start of trading on Friday.

“All hinges now on how Iran responds,” said Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

“There is obviously a concern that this could call for confrontation in the region,” he added.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has said those who assassinated the commander must await a harsh revenge.

Soleimani was “the most effective force” fighting the Daesh terrorist group, in Iraq and Syria.