Ruling Mafia Used Mask to Comply Its Wealth Lust: Maryam Aurangzaib

The spokesperson Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that nation surrounded by many risks but the ruling mafia has used sugar, flour crisis and mask to fulfill its wealth lust.

In a statement PML-N leader demanded the investigation who smuggled 20 million safety mask to abroad as it showed it was the first government in the history which was playing with the life of the people.

Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that anti-people mafia has sold out entire nation only in 60 million rupees.

” The dearth of safety masks has surfaced after smuggling of 20 million masks and smuggling mafia is filling its pockets how it can save the nation from coronavirus,” she said.