Rubina Ashraf not in critical condition

Rubina Ashraf’s daughter, Minna Tariq, came forth urging people to stop spreading misinformation about her mother’s health, after she tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

On Monday, Tariq denied all rumours of her mother being in critical condition and getting shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ruswai actress went on to reveal that Ashraf is, in fact, fine and recovering well.”I request everyone to please avoid spreading misinformation about my mother @ashrafrubina, she is fine and recovering,” Tariq wrote on her Instagram Story.

“Please pray for her speedy recovery. Regards Minna Tariq,” she added.

Following Ashraf’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis, social media was abuzz with rumours that she has been shifted to the ICU, after her health worsened.

Many stars, including Humayun Saeed, Nida Yasir and others, were quick to post about the news on their respective accounts, requesting their fans to pray for the veteran actress.

Rubina Ashraf, along with fellow actress Sakina Samo, tested positive for coronavirus last week.

