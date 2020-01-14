Rosie Gabrielle answers all your questions about her conversion to Islam

When Canadian solo biker and traveller, Rosie Gabrielle announced she was converting to Islam, she was met with mostly admiration and of course, some backlash.



Masha Allah… May God give you strength, contentment & bless you in this temporary life & the coming eternal life & make you one of those who make ppl aware of the fact tht one day, very soon, we will all stand accountable for our deeds on the Day of Judgement. #RosieGabrielle pic.twitter.com/FrgvaaNmbD

— Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) January 9, 2020

Taking to Instagram once again, Gabrielle wrote that the attention came as “an overwhelming shock” to her



Taking to Instagram once again, Gabrielle wrote that the attention came as "an overwhelming shock" to her.







HUMBLED GRATITUDE ? ? . I never in my wildest dreams would have imaged the reaction I received the other day when announcing my decision to revert to Islam. The attention came as an overwhelming shock to me as I was flooded with messages and calls. I’m truly grateful for the outpouring of love and support as I start this new path in life. As I mentioned before- I already technically considered myself “Muslim”, having the faith and connection to God and creation I did on my life’s journey. . But this is a new chapter for me. In the sense that the fear and pain I held onto has finally dissipated and I’m free to walk the fully surrendered life, dedicating my heart and mind to fulfilling the most peaceful, conscious and righteous path? . My public announcement was not something to gain attention from or build my following (I actually get overwhelmed easily by attention and makes me uneasy) It was a testimony and declaration to make myself accountable and have the whole world as my witness. With the intention and love in my heart, that I am now fully ready to commit everything in my being- to become the very best version of myself. . Many common questions keep coming in, which I answered previously on stories and a post, which included; . Will I change my name? No ? Does my family accept my path? Yes Will I choose a Sect? No Will I marry you? NO !!! ???‍♀️ Will I do Hajj/Umrah ? Yes, within the next year Will I wear A permanent Hijab ? No, it’s not compulsory Will I stop biking/touring? HECK NO! . Although the majority of comments were full of love and support, I also received a bit of backlash (to be expected) Mostly driven by fear,ignorance, and lack of tolerance, I was scorned with indignant preachings. . As humans, we are afraid of what we do not understand. Let me be that voice and example for all of humanity, bridging the gap, to truly understand what ISLAM is and to live a peace filled connected life, and InshaAllah, hearts will be softened and minds will be opened, for more peace, acceptance and understanding. To be a beacon of light for all. Ameen ?? . ? Self portrait with tripod and remote . ? A kitten I rescued named skardu

“I’m truly grateful for the outpouring of love and support as I start this new path in life. As I mentioned before, I already technically considered myself “Muslim”, having the faith and connection to God and creation I did on my life’s journey. But this is a new chapter for me. In the sense that the fear and pain I held onto has finally dissipated and I’m free to walk the fully surrendered life, dedicating my heart and mind to fulfilling the most peaceful, conscious and righteous path.”

She went on to say that her public announcement wasn’t to gain attention or followers but a “testimony and declaration to make myself accountable and have the whole world as my witness”.

“With the intention and love in my heart, that I am now fully ready to commit everything in my being: to become the very best version of myself,” she added.

Gabrielle also took this opportunity to answer all your burning questions. Like we know now that she won’t be changing her name, wearing a hijab or choosing a sect. Her family accepts her decision and she will be going for Umrah/Hajj within the next year. She also shared that she will continue biking and touring and has rescued a cute kitten and named it Skardu.

Ending the note with how the hate doesn’t frazzle her, she wrote, “Although the majority of comments were full of love and support, I also received a bit of backlash (to be expected), mostly driven by fear, ignorance, and lack of tolerance, I was scorned with indignant preachings. As humans, we are afraid of what we do not understand. Let me be that voice and example for all of humanity, bridging the gap, to truly understand what Islam is and InshaAllah, hearts will be softened and minds will be opened, for more peace, acceptance and understanding.”