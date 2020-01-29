Roof collapse kills three in Jhang

January 29, 2020 admin Main 0

At least three people including two children lost their lives as roof of a house collapsed in Mandi Shah Jiona, Jhang on Wednesday.
Rescue sources, the roof of a dilapidated house situated in Mandi Shah Jiona caved-in due to continued rain in the area. Getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies to the hospital for legal formalities.