Rihanna announces $5 million for coronavirus relief

Vocal powerhouse Rihanna is doing her part in battling the coronavirus pandemic that has taken the world under its firm grasp.

The Umbrella crooner dropped a staggering $5 million for the coronavirus relief efforts through her non-profit organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation.

The news was publicized by the foundation of their official Twitter account: “We’ve responded to COVID-19 by distributing $5 million to @PIH @DirectRelief @FeedingAmerica @rescueorg @WHO & #Barbados to prepare communities w/ critical protective gear, medical supplies, equipment and access to food across multiple regions. #CLF #HealthcareHeroes.”

The executive director of CLF, Justine Lucas said in a statement: “Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities –those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic.”

The NGO, named after her grandparents, was launched by the singer back in 2012 aiming to fund and support “groundbreaking and effective education, health and emergency response programs around the world.”